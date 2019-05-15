US healthcare firm to open senior living homes in Bengaluru

By IANS

BENGALURU: The US-based international healthcare provider Columbia Pacific Management would set up its first senior living community in this tech hub, an official said on Wednesday.

"With expertise in planning and executing senior living projects across Asia, Canada and the US, we bring the legacy to India. We are positive our first community in the landscape will shape our presence, globally, Columbia founder Dan Baty said in a statement here.

The Seattle-headquartered Columbia serves 1,600 residential homes in nine communities across five cities in south India after it acquired Serene Retirement Homes in March 2017 for an unspecified amount.

The five cities where the retirement homes were built are Bengaluru in Karnataka, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Kanchipuram in neighboring Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

"Our signature property will have products, services, and medical care to cater to the growing middle class, guided by our expertise and international standards," said Columbia Chief Executive Mohit Nirula on the occasion.

The 40-year-old healthcare firm develops and operates hospitals, clinics, and senior housing across Asia with locations in China, Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

"All these countries have growing aging populations, rising middle and upper-middle-class populations, an under-supply of quality healthcare and senior care facilities.

"They also have increased rates of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, cancer and cardiac diseases - creating an unprecedented demand for healthcare services and senior housing," the statement added.