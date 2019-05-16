Amazon faces boycott call after doormats with images of Indian deities go on sale

By Online Desk

Amazon has courted a controversy yet again by selling doormats with images of Indian deities like Shiva and Ganesha on them.

Twitterati were quick to spot the mats and #BoycottAmazon started trending in no time.

"Really disgusting first our flags and now our God's ND goddesses..... action must be taken against them," tweeted a user.

This is not the first time the global retailer has faced flak for offensive prints on doormats. In 2017, doormats with Indian flags printed on them were spotted on Amazon's Canada website. However, the website was forced to stop the sale of those mats after facing a series of protests from India and Indian-origin Canadians.

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj had also publicly threatened to rescind visas of Amazon employees if the doormats were not removed from its website.