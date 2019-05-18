Home Business

Government to allocate Jet Airways' international rights to other airlines

Already, 85 of Jet’s 119 aircraft have been de-registered; many of these have now been leased to other airlines such as SpiceJet. 

Published: 18th May 2019 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Embattled Jet Airways, which grounded operations last month after running out of cash, is set to lose one of its most valuable assets — international flying rights — as the government plans to allocate these slots to other airlines on a temporary basis. 

After meeting the executives of domestic carriers on Friday, Civil Aviation Secretary P S Kharola said the ministry would create a standard operating procedure to transfer Jet’s rights to other carriers. He clarified that the allocation would be temporary and subject to Jet’s revival.

The Centre has already allocated 480 out of the 750 domestic slots that got vacated after Jet suspended its operations, to other airlines.

IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air Asia, GoAir and Vistara are eyeing Jet’s international slots to give wings to their aggressive expansion plans. However, national carrier Air India will get priority, Kharola said.
While the decision was taken in good faith to bring down fares on international routes which shot up after Jet suspended operations, it might put off potential investors.

Already, 85 of Jet’s 119 aircraft have been de-registered; many of these have now been leased to other airlines such as SpiceJet. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet Airways International Flying Rights

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp