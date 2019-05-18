Home Business

Ola, Paytm join data acquisition race with new credit card launch

The newly launched Ola Money SBI Credit Card, for instance, will offer cash-back discounts and rewards which will be instantly credited to the users’ accounts in the form of Ola Money.

Published: 18th May 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Top Ola, SBI and VIsa executives launch the Ola Money SBI Credit Card | Express

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

Indian internet platforms across the wider e-commerce space have entered the race for large scale customer data acquisition with the launch of Ola and Paytm’s credit cards. While Paytm rolled out its co-branded credit card in association with Citibank on May 14, Ola launched a similar credit card in association with State Bank of India on May 16. 

The newly launched Ola Money SBI Credit Card, for instance, will offer cash-back discounts and rewards which will be instantly credited to the users’ accounts in the form of Ola Money. This can then be redeemed against Ola rides, flight and hotel bookings, with lifetime validity. 

“Transport and transit payments are one of the largest digital payment use cases worldwide. This card will help transition millions of Ola consumers from cash to secure, reliable and convenient digital payments not only for their daily commutes but for other expense categories as well,” said TR Ramachandran, Group Country Manager - India and & South Asia, Visa.

Paytm’s Paytm First Credit Card, in collaboration with Citibank, will offer a universal 1 per cent unlimited cashback with no restrictions on rewards for any transaction. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, chairman and CEO of One97 Communications, parent firm of Paytm, pointed out that the offering should increase payments flexibility for Paytm users, and will help spur large-ticket cashless payments.

While a cosmetic examination of these companies’ entry into the financial products sector might suggest an attempt to tap into a financially lucrative segment, analysts say they stand to gain much more. On the top of the list is the capability to deploy a wider data net, with credit cards giving these platforms an opportunity to analyse customer behaviour outside their platforms. 

Ankur Pahwa, Partner and National Leader,  E-Commerce and Consumer Internet at EY India, pointed out that the foray is “fairly intuitive and logical” for e-commerce firms. While such platforms have some of the largest repositories of customer information, it is largely confined to their behaviour inside their own marketplaces. 

Launching credit cards, however, makes the net wider. “If I have a credit card, I’m not going to restrict myself to spending on just one platform. This gives the company insight they did not previously have: customer spending behaviour outside their ecosystems,” Pahwa pointed out. 

Broader access to customer preferences makes it much easier to push targeted offers. “Such products offer a platform for understanding user behaviour, which becomes a way to more effectively push your products to customers,” Anand Ramanathan, partner, Deloitte pointed out. By launching their own credit card, companies can also bring down total cost of ownership for their customers while simultaneously beefing up their own user base. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ola Paytm

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp