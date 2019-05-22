Home Business

NSE gets interim relief from Securities Appellate Tribunal in co-location case with SEBI

The tribunal has directed the NSE to disgorge profits of over Rs 625 crore in the co-location case.

Published: 22nd May 2019 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

National Stock Exchange

National Stock Exchange

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Wednesday stayed SEBI rulings that directed the National Stock Exchange to disgorge profits of over Rs 625 crore in the co-location case. However, the tribunal directed the bourse to deposit Rs 625 crore with SEBI in two weeks.

The exchange would have to continue to deposit revenues from the co-location facility to an escrow account. On Tuesday, the NSE moved the tribunal challenging SEBI's rulings against it in the co-location case.

In April, SEBI directed the exchange to disgorge profits of over Rs 1,000 crore and imposed a six-month ban on launching new derivative products besides action against other entities, including some current and former officials.

The amount includes disgorgement of Rs 625 crore profit derived from dissemination of data in the co-location case. The tribunal has also ordered the exchange to initiate an enquiry against its staff to find out if they had given any treatment preferential in terms of access to market data to certain brokers.

The NSE told the tribunal that it would not come out with an initial public offering for next six months in compliance with the SEBI order. In the co-location case, the regulator had barred the exchange from accessing the securities market for six months.

TAGS
Securities Appellate Tribunal SEBI NSE co location case SEBI NSE standoff

