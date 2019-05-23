Home Business

Air India adds new flights to meet summer demand

The airline will offer one-way economy class promotional fare of `7,777 (all Inclusive) from both Delhi and Mumbai to Dubai for travel up to July 31.

Published: 23rd May 2019 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: National carrier Air India on Wednesday announced adding new flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Dubai, besides expanding its domestic footprint to meet the peak demand for air travel during the summer vacation season. 

Effective from June 1 this year, the carrier will offer 3,500 more seats per week on Mumbai-Dubai route; from June 2, it will offer another 3,500 seats per week on Delhi-Dubai route by operating two more new flights.

The government had, while allocating Jet Airways’ international flying rights to other airlines, announced that Air India would be given priority, as it hopes the move to normalise airfares that had overshot post grounding of Jet.

In the domestic market, Air India will introduce new flights on Bhopal-Pune route as well as between Varanasi and Chennai from June 5. The number of flights on Delhi-Bhopal will be raised from 14 to 20 flights per week. Flights on Delhi-Raipur route will be increased from seven to 14 flights per week. New flights will be introduced on routes such as Delhi-Bengaluru, Delhi-Amritsar, Chennai-Ahmedabad and Chennai-Kolkata.

SpiceJet has also announced the launching of 20 new domestic flights, with 18 of those connecting Mumbai with a host of metro and non-metro cities from the last week of May. It will also enhance operations with additional frequencies on Mumbai-Goa (4th frequency), Mumbai-Hyderabad (6th), Mumbai-Kochi (3rd), Mumbai-Kolkata (5th), Mumbai-Kanpur (2nd) and Mumbai-Patna (3rd) routes.

