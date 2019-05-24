India’s PC market down by 8.3 per cent in Q1 2019

ENS Economic Bureau By

New Delhi: Domestic personal compute (PC) market declined for the third consecutive quarter in 2019 Q1. The PC market witnessed a year-on-year (YoY) drop of 8.3 per cent with shipments reaching 2.15 million units in 2019 Q1, according to IDC's Asia-Pacific Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, 2019 Q1.



“The market remained weak outside big commercial deals due to a weak consumer demand, high inventory from previous quarters, and supply issues for Intel chips,” the report said. The report further said that announcement of central elections on March 10 resulted in the model code of conduct coming into effect delayed execution of government projects and impacting the commercial segment.



“Business sentiment has been on the lower side as enterprises look to wait and watch before taking any major decision due to ongoing elections in 2019 Q2. Demand from BFSI and IT/ITES sector remained good in 2019 Q1 but the main segment driver was ELCOT," said Bharath Shenoy, Market Analyst, PCs, IDC India.



Notebook category contributing 61.4 per cent of the overall India traditional PC market shipments witnessed a 9.8 percent YoY decline. Within Notebooks, Ultraslim category, with a 25.3 per cent share of the market, grew by 86.5 per cent.



The overall commercial PC market saw a total shipment of 1.35 million units in 2019 Q1, a growth of 7.3 percent YoY. "Spending towards Ultraslim notebooks is increasing as owing to factors such as

improved mobility due to the thinness of the product and enhanced aesthetics," Shenoy said.