Home Business

Infosys completes acquisition of 75% stake in ABN AMRO Bank's Stater

ABN AMRO Bank's wholly-owned Stater NV services 1.7 million mortgage and insurance loans for approximately 50 clients in The Netherlands and Belgium.

Published: 24th May 2019 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Employees walk along a corridor in the Infosys campus in Bengaluru. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT services major Infosys Friday said it has completed the acquisition of 75 per cent shareholding in ABN AMRO Bank's wholly-owned Stater NV.

In March, the country's second largest IT services firm had said it will acquire 75 per cent stake in Stater for 127.5 million euros (about Rs 989 crore). ABN AMRO continues to hold the remaining 25 per cent.

"This partnership strengthens Infosys' position as a leading technology and business process management provider across the mortgage services value chain, improving experience and operational efficiencies" Infosys said in a statement Friday.

It added that the deal further enhances its strategy to help clients navigate their next digital transformation journeys.

"The specialised knowledge and experience of Stater in the mortgage services market, combined with the global reach, artificial intelligence, digital transformation and automation capabilities of Infosys, can potentially create differentiated solutions for the market," it said.

Founded in 1997, Stater is the largest mortgage service provider of the Benelux.

It services 1.7 million mortgage and insurance loans for approximately 50 clients in The Netherlands and Belgium.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Infosys Stater ABN AMRO Bank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp