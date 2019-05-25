Ex-Jet Airways boss Naresh Goyal, wife stopped from travelling abroad

Home Business

The couple were to travel in a Dubai-bound Emirates flight EK 507 when the immigration authority denied them permission to fly.

Published: 25th May 2019 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Naresh Goyal

Naresh Goyal (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Former Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita, who were planning to travel to Dubai, were denied permission by the immigration authorities at the Mumbai International Airport on Saturday and disembarked from an Emirates flight, sources said.

The couple was to travel by Dubai-bound Emirates flight EK 507 when the immigration authority denied them permission to fly. The checked-in baggage, which was in the name of Anita Goyal, was also offloaded from the flight scheduled to depart at 3.35 pm, sources have said.

“The aircraft had pushed back for departure when it was called back by the Mumbai immigration team citing issues with immigration clearance and the two passengers were asked to disembark,” said sources.
Last month, following resignation of two top executives of the airline, president of Jet Airways officers and staff association Kiran Pawaskar had written to the Mumbai police commissioner demanding that the passports of Goyal and other directors and senior members of the Jet Airways management be impounded as the airline had not paid salaries to its employees for several months.

A lookout circular had been put out against the Jet Airways founders and Serious Fraud Investigation office and the Enforcement Directorate has reportedly started inquiring into the Jet Airways crisis. The airline is struggling with a debt of more than $1.2 billion, and owes money to lessors, suppliers, pilots and oil companies. 

Lenders of the now-grounded Jet Airways have taken a controlling stake in the airline, and are currently in the process of selling a stake to recover their dues.

