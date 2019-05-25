India-US air traffic to pick up, says Air India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: National carrier Air India, which flies 33 weekly flights from India to the United States, expects demand for seats in the sector to pick up in the summer vacation season.

“We have seen pick up in this sector in recent times and being the only domestic carrier that offers non-stop flight from India to US, we expect growth in passenger traffic in the summer vacation season,” Ashwani Lohani, chairman and managing director of Air India, said while flagging off a Rapid Metro in Gurugram, which advertises AI’s Delhi-Washington non-stop flight.

The thrice-a-week flight has completed two years of operation. At present, AI connects India with five US destinations. AI officials said the duration of flight from Delhi to US has increased since Pakistan banned domestic airlines from using its aerospace.