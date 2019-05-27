Home Business

Sensex, Nifty hit record highs as rally continues on PM Modi's return

After rallying nearly 400 points, the 30-share index ended 248.57 points, or 0.63 per cent, higher at 39,683.29 -- its all-time closing high.

Published: 27th May 2019 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, nifty, stock exchange

Markets have been rattled ever since US President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened to hike tariffs on USD 200 billion worth of Chinese goods this week. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty Monday closed at another record highs as investors continued to cheer the decisive mandate for the Narendra Modi's BJP in the national election.

After rallying nearly 400 points, the 30-share index ended 248.57 points, or 0.63 per cent, higher at 39,683.29 -- its all-time closing high.

The gauge hit an intra-day high of 39,821.94 and a low of 39,353.16. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty jumped 80.65 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 11,924.75 -- a closing peak for the index.

During the day, the bourse hit a high of 11,957.15 and a low of 11,812.40. Tata Steel was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 5.78 per cent; followed by Yes Bank, NTPC, L&T, Axis Bank, SBI, M&M, HDFC twins, Vedanta, HUL, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, HCL, TCS and ITC, gaining up to 3.79 per cent.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, RIL, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma and Infosys ended in the red, shedding up to 2.37 per cent.

The broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices outperformed benchmarks, ending up to 1.77 per cent higher. According to experts, the market is witnessing a board-based rally expecting the better outlook for the economy in the next one to two quarters, experts said.

Domestic and foreign investors have been euphoric ever since Modi-led NDA registered a thumping victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

Foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 2,026.33 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 195.35 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated marginally to 69.59 against the US dollar. Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at 67.50 per barrel, higher by 0.04 per cent. Globally, bourses in Asia ended on a mixed note, while those in Europe were trading in the green in their respective early deals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Stock Market PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp