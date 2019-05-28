Jet crisis helps IndiGo’s profit jump fivefold

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s largest carrier IndiGo on Monday reported a five-fold jump in profit after tax to Rs 589.6 crore for the January-March quarter (Q4FY2019) compared to Rs 117.6 crore in the corresponding period of 2017-18. The stupendous jump comes in a quarter which was characterised by higher fares as trouble at Jet Airways peaked during the period.

IndiGo, which controls half of the domestic aviation market, also saw its total income rise by 35.5 per cent to Rs 8,259.8 crore in Q4 of FY19 compared to Rs 6,097.7 crore in the year-ago period. For the quarter, passenger ticket revenues for IndiGo were up by 40.2 per cent to Rs 7,037.3 crore. IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said the shutdown at Jet increased revenue per available seat kilometre by 3-4 per cent. That measure of operating earnings rose to 3.63 rupees in January-March.