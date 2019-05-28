Home Business

Jet crisis helps IndiGo’s profit jump fivefold

The stupendous jump comes in a quarter which was characterised by higher fares as trouble at Jet Airways peaked during the period.

Published: 28th May 2019 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Indigo

File Image of an Indigo Aircraft for representational Purposes| Reuters

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s largest carrier IndiGo on Monday reported a five-fold jump in profit after tax to Rs 589.6 crore for the January-March quarter (Q4FY2019) compared to Rs 117.6 crore in the corresponding period of 2017-18. The stupendous jump comes in a quarter which was characterised by higher fares as trouble at Jet Airways peaked during the period.

IndiGo, which controls half of the domestic aviation market, also saw its total income rise by 35.5 per cent to Rs 8,259.8 crore in Q4 of FY19 compared to Rs 6,097.7 crore in the year-ago period.  For the quarter, passenger ticket revenues for IndiGo were up by 40.2 per cent to Rs 7,037.3 crore.  IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said the shutdown at Jet increased revenue per available seat kilometre by 3-4 per cent. That measure of operating earnings rose to 3.63 rupees in January-March.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IndiGo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp