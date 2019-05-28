Home Business

Lupin plant in Goa may face FDA action

Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Monday said one of its plants in Goa may be subject to regulatory action by the US FDA.

Published: 28th May 2019 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Tablets move along the production line at a pharmaceutical plant of Lupin, India's No. 2 drugmaker, in Verna. (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Monday said one of its plants in Goa may be subject to regulatory action by the US FDA. The Mumbai-based drug's maker added that the drugs controller may withhold approval of pending applications in which the facility is listed. An OAI classification is one where approvals of pending applications or supplements from the site may be withheld.

However, the company said it did not believe that the classification would have an impact on supplies or the existing revenues from operations of the facility. Lupin is also in the process of sending further updates of its corrective actions to the USFDA and was ‘hopeful of a positive outcome.’

“The company has received a communication from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), classifying the inspection conducted at its Goa facility between January 28 and February 8, 2019, as Official Action Indicated (OAI),” Lupin said in a disclosure with exchanges. The inspection at the Goa facility had closed with two observations.

Based on USFDA’s Concept of Operations programme, the company said it understood that the status of the facility was still under review.“The USFDA has stated that this facility may be subject to regulatory or administrative action and that it may withhold approval of any pending applications or supplements in which this facility is listed,” the company added in the disclosure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lupin Ltd

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp