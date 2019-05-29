Home Business

Sensex, Nifty turn choppy amid weak global cues

Top losers in the Sensex pack include SBI, Vedanta, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Maruti and Kotak Bank, slipping up to 2 per cent.

Published: 29th May 2019 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty
By PTI

MUMBAI: Domestic equity benchmarks opened on a negative note Wednesday amid weak global cues and fresh foreign fund outflow.

After falling over 100 points in opening session, the 30-share index was trading 40.01 points, or 0.10 per cent, lower at 39,709.72.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 8.85 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 11,919.90.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE gauge closed 66.44 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher at 39,749.73 -- its all-time closing high; while the NSE benchmark Nifty logged a marginal rise of 4 points or 0.03 per cent to settle at 11,928.75 -- a new closing peak for the index.

Top losers in the Sensex pack include SBI, Vedanta, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Maruti and Kotak Bank, slipping up to 2 per cent.

While, TCS, HCL Tech, PowerGrid, Infosys, Yes Bank, M&M, L&T, HDFC Bank, NTPC, ITC, HUL and Axis Bank rose up to 1.56 per cent.

According to traders, market turned choppy tracking weak cues from global markets and fresh selling of equities by foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

FII sold equity worth Rs 501.11 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares to the tune of Rs 269.22 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in China, Japan and Korea were trading on a negative note in their respective early sessions.

Benchmarks on Wall Street too ended in the red in Tuesday's session.

On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 14 paise to 69.83 against the US dollar.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, slipped 0.74 per cent to 68.16 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SENSEX Nifty Stock opening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp