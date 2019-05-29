Home Business

Tata Communications introduces Internet of Things marketplace built on plug-and-play model

The IoT market will enable customers to tailor their IoT solutions and drive innovation within their business while enabling vendors and partners on the platform to discover new market opportunities.

Published: 29th May 2019 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Internet of things

Representational image

By ANI

MUMBAI: Digital infrastructure provider Tata Communications on Wednesday launched an Internet of Things (IoT) marketplace to bring together IoT practitioners and enterprise customers on a single platform.

This will enable customers to tailor their IoT solutions and drive innovation within their business while enabling vendors and partners on the platform to discover new market opportunities, it said in a statement.

Consulting major Frost & Sullivan finds that the enterprise IoT market in India will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 35 per cent through 2023, quadrupling the market by then. Indian enterprises have not been able to fully leverage the opportunities as there is a lack of standardisation, interoperability and connectivity in the IoT market.

"By bringing together best-of-breed IoT players on one online B2B marketplace, we are breaking new ground in the journey to unlock the power of IoT in India," said Alok Bardiya, Head of IoT business unit at Tata Communications.

The IoT marketplace will enable diverse customers from the government, public sector companies, enterprises, and start-ups to choose from a range of offerings and services on a plug and play model, enabling them to leverage IoT solutions to address their custom requirements.

Tata Communications' customers represent 300 of the Fortune 500 corporations whose digital transformation journeys are enabled by its portfolio of integrated, globally managed services that deliver local customer experiences.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tata Communications Tata Communications Internet of Things Tata Group IoT market

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp