Home Business

Insurance cover for bank deposits falls to 30 per cent

Banks may be worried about slowing deposits growth, but it’s the depositors who should be paying attention.

Published: 30th May 2019 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Sunitha natti
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Banks may be worried about slowing deposits growth, but it’s the depositors who should be paying attention. Insurance cover for bank deposits fell to 30 per cent as on March 2018, from a mighty 76 per cent in March 1996. Just a decade ago, it stood at a respectable 60 per cent, but has been steadily declining.

Interestingly, over 90 per cent of all bank accounts are covered under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation Act (DICGC), but the downward trend is stark in terms of value as the insurance limit — currently at Rs 1 lakh per depositor per bank — was last revised 25 years ago.

“There will be a large number of depositor accounts that have less than Rs 1 lakh, so the coverage in terms of accounts covered is high, but the amount as a percentage of total assessable deposits will be less. There should be a revision in insurance limit to cover a larger portion of total deposits,” said Anil Gupta, Vice President, Sector Head - Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA Ratings.

In 1962, when insurance cover was introduced, the amount was limited to Rs 1,500 per depositor, but it has been revised five times since. The last revision was done in 1993, to Rs 1 lakh, and while deposits grew, the insurance limit remained the same.

“If you look at inflation over the last 30 years, the deposit insurance amount should have been revised substantially. There should be a mechanism where the insurance amount keeps getting revised,” Gupta explained.

“It should at least cover 60-70 per cent in value terms. Whether that amount comes to Rs 5 lakh or Rs 20 lakh needs to be worked out by banks,” he added. While assessable deposits with insurance cover in public sector banks is over 30 per cent, worryingly, among private sector lenders this figure is nearly half at 18 per cent.

Moreover, India’s coverage limits vary markedly from other countries, especially when other government guarantees are accounted for, data from the World Bank shows.For instance, while India’s Rs 1 lakh cover translates to $1,613, statutory coverage limits are as high as $95,000 in Japan, $1.6 lakh in Indonesia, $2.5 lakh in the US, $15 lakh in Thailand.

Unbelievably, countries like Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan even offer blanket guarantees on deposits!
Deposit insurance prevents large-scale depositor runs, while the financial safety net restores consumer confidence. Only a few countries, such as Iceland, broke their promises on insured deposits during the 2008 financial crisis or imposed substantial losses on uninsured depositors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Banks insurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp