GDP growth hits five-year low, slumps to 5.8 per cent in March quarter

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's economic growth rate slowed to a five-year low of 5.8 per cent in January-March 2018-19, due to poor performance in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors, official data released Friday said.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) also revealed that GDP growth during 2018-19 fiscal stood at 6.8 per cent, lower than 7.2 per cent in the previous financial year.

The growth in the gross domestic product (GDP) was slowest since 2014-15. The previous low was 6.4 per cent in 2013-14. The fourth quarter growth was below China's 6.4 per cent.