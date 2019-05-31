Home Business

GDP growth hits five-year low, slumps to 5.8 per cent in March quarter

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) also revealed that GDP growth during 2018-19 fiscal stood at 6.8 per cent, lower than 7.2 per cent in the previous financial year.

Gross Domestic Product, GDP

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's economic growth rate slowed to a five-year low of 5.8 per cent in January-March 2018-19, due to poor performance in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors, official data released Friday said.

Unemployment rate hits 45-year high, up 6.1 per cent in 2017-18: Government data

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) also revealed that GDP growth during 2018-19 fiscal stood at 6.8 per cent, lower than 7.2 per cent in the previous financial year.

The growth in the gross domestic product (GDP) was slowest since 2014-15. The previous low was 6.4 per cent in 2013-14. The fourth quarter growth was below China's 6.4 per cent.

