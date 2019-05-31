Home Business

Hyderabad-based Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited strikes best VoP of Rs 814.83 crore in FY 19

The company achieved Profit After Tax of Rs 130.56 crore for the year 2018-19 compared to the previous year’s  Rs 131.26 crore.

Published: 31st May 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), a Mini Ratna Defence PSU, achieved best ever Value of Production (VoP)  of Rs 814.83 crore for FY 2018-19, registering a growth of 16.79% over the VoP of Rs 697.68 crore achieved last year.

The company achieved a net turnover of Rs 710.85 crore for the year ended  2018-19 registering a growth of 7.43% over the net turnover of Rs 661.69 crore. The operating profit stood at Rs 154.15 crore for the year 2018-19. The Profit Before Tax stood at Rs 191.05 crore for the year 2018-19 as against the previous year’s Rs 198.25 crore. The company achieved Profit After Tax of Rs 130.56 crore for the year 2018-19 compared to the previous year’s  Rs 131.26 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited MIDHANI VoP MIDHANI Profit before Tax

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp