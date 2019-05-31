Hyderabad-based Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited strikes best VoP of Rs 814.83 crore in FY 19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), a Mini Ratna Defence PSU, achieved best ever Value of Production (VoP) of Rs 814.83 crore for FY 2018-19, registering a growth of 16.79% over the VoP of Rs 697.68 crore achieved last year.

The company achieved a net turnover of Rs 710.85 crore for the year ended 2018-19 registering a growth of 7.43% over the net turnover of Rs 661.69 crore. The operating profit stood at Rs 154.15 crore for the year 2018-19. The Profit Before Tax stood at Rs 191.05 crore for the year 2018-19 as against the previous year’s Rs 198.25 crore. The company achieved Profit After Tax of Rs 130.56 crore for the year 2018-19 compared to the previous year’s Rs 131.26 crore.