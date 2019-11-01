Home Business

In the fitness of things? Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion

The move comes with Google seeking to expand beyond its core business of online search into hardware, and with Fitbit struggling against rivals including Apple.

Published: 01st November 2019

Google

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

Fitbit is being acquired by Google's parent company Alphabet for about $2.1 billion, who are wading into the crowded and competitive field of wearables and fitness technology.

Fitbit is a pioneer in wearable technology, but it has been shredded by competition recently. The company's market capitalisation soared to just under $10 billion after becoming a public company in 2015. Its value this week is well below $2 billion.

When rumors of a potential buyout by Google surfaced earlier this week, Fitbit shares soared almost 30%. The stock jumped another 17% at the opening bell Friday.

ALSO READ: Google's striking Quantum Computer feat; is the world ready for what comes next?

Alphabet said it will pay $7.35 per share for the company, which were trading at $7.20 each after the deal was announced.

"With Google's resources and global platform, Fitbit will be able to accelerate innovation in the wearables category, scale faster, and make health even more accessible to everyone," Fitbit co-founder and CEO James Park said in a statement.

Fitbit has 28 million active users worldwide and has sold more than 100 million devices.

The company said that its privacy and security guidelines won't change and that it will continue to be transparent about the data it collects and why. Fitbit said that it never sells personal information and that its health and wellness data will not be used for Google ads.

ALSO READ: Google hit by Australian lawsuit for misleading users about collecting 'personal information'

The deal is expected to close next year if approved by regulators and Fitbit shareholders.

A survey by research firm IDC for the second quarter of 2019 found Fitbit in the fourth place in the wearables and fitness technology market, which is led by China's Xiaomi. Apple, which makes the leading smartwatch, follows while Chinese-based Huawei is currently in the third place.

