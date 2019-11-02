EPF money invested in DHFL in whose interest, asks Priyanka Gandhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on has targeted Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for investing the employees Provident Fund money in defaulter company DHFL and asked whose interest was being served by it.

In a tweet, she said, "The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh invested the money from the provident fund of the state's power corporation personnel in a defaulting company like DHFL. Whose interest was to be served by investing more than Rs 2,000 crore of the employees' hard-earned money in such a company? Is it justified to play with the future of the employees?"

ALSO READ: Government likely to order SFIO probe into DHFL financial irregularities

Her remarks came after the Uttar Pradesh government's alleged dealing with controversial Mumbai company, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL), caused a stir in Lucknow.

In a questionable decision, the state-owned UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has reportedly invested its employees' fund worth over Rs 2,600 crore with DHFL, whose promoters have been recently grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for their links with a front company of late Iqbal Mirchi, a close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar.