No prima facie evidence to corroborate whistleblowers' allegations: Infosys

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Infosys on Monday said it is yet to receive any evidence to corroborate complaints by anonymous whistleblowers that alleged unethical practices by the company's top management.

"With respect to the anonymous complaints, there is no prima facie evidence that the company has received until date to corroborate any of the allegations made," Infosys told the National Stock Exchange.

On October 24, the NSE sought clarification from the IT major on the whistleblowers' allegations and why the company had not disclosed the same to the exchanges.