Some Boeing 737 NG aircraft to be inspected for structural cracks

According to a Directorate General of Civil Aviation official, the order is only limited to a select number of aircraft that have completed 26,000 flight cycles.

Boeing's logo (Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India' civil aviation regulator has ordered inspection of a limited number of Boeing 737 NG (next generation) aircraft which have completed 26,000 flight cycles for structural cracks, after the defect was reported in the US.

According to a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official, the order is only limited to a select number of aircraft that have completed 26,000 flight cycles, or the period calculated from the time an engine is powered-up till it is switched off.

The inspection order is thus limited to only 23 Boeing 737 NGs.

The development comes days after US's Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) asked US-based operators to inspect limited numbers of 737 NGs in service with them for structural cracks.

