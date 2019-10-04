Home Business

'Not aware' of interim dividend demand from Centre, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The governor's assertion comes after some reports suggested that government may seek an interim dividend of Rs 30,000 crore from the apex bank.

Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das arrives for the RBI's fourth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai.

Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das arrives for the RBI's fourth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that he is not "aware of any demand of interim dividend" from the central government.

Accordingly, reports have off late suggested that government may seek an interim dividend of about Rs 30,000 crore to meet its fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent of GDP for the financial year 2019-20.

Replying to a media query on the issue, Das replied: "I also saw it in the media, not aware of any demand from the government on payment of interim dividend."

On Thursday, CARE Ratings had said that RBI may have to pay an interim dividend to the government to support resource mobilisation along with revenues from disinvestments.

The Governor was speaking to the media post the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), whereby the committee decided to reduce repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.15 per cent.

The MPC also revised the growth forecast of India downwards to 6.1 per cent for the financial year 2019-20.

