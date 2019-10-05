Home Business

1,600 luxury Samsung 'Galaxy Fold' pre-booked within 30 minutes of opening in India

The company has now closed the pre-bookings of "Galaxy Fold" in India for sometime, as the initial stock was limited to 1,600 units.

Published: 05th October 2019 12:43 PM

Samsung's latest Galaxy fold mobile. (Photo | Official website)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Setting a sort of new record in the luxury smartphone segment, Samsung sold a total of 1,600 "Galaxy Fold" devices in flat 30 minutes after pre-bookings were open on the company's official online store on Friday, highly-placed sources said.

The consumers who pre-booked "Galaxy Fold" have paid the full amount of Rs 1,64,999 upfront -- another first in the super-premium smartphone segment -- and will get devices delivered to them through a concierge on October 20, along with a dedicated expert on call 24x7.

Each "Galaxy Fold" consumer will also get a one-year "Infinity Flex Display Protection". "Galaxy Fold" comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage.

In its standard form, the device gives you a 4.6-inch screen experience for normal day-to-day task but as you unfold it -- the cross-screen functionalities go seamless on a bigger, immersive 7.3-inch form factor as the plastic OLED (P-OLED) display can bend like a book.

Each device comes with Galaxy Buds in the box and "Aramid Fiber" case made of fibre that has high capacity to withstand pressure.

Sporting the world's first "Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display", the device offers split-screen multi-tasking, houses six cameras, Android 9 with One UI on top and Snapdragon 855 chipset.

There are three selfie cameras: One 10MP selfie camera when the device is closed and a dual selfie camera (10MP main sensor and 8MP depth sensor) when you open the device.

At the rear is a three camera-system -- a 16MP Ultra Wide Camera, a 12MP Wide-angle Camera and a 12MP Telephoto Camera.

The "Galaxy Fold" has dual battery system (4380mAh typical dual battery) and is also capable of charging itself and a second device simultaneously via "Wireless PowerShare".

