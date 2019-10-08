Home Business

‘FPIs keen on investing in REITs, InvITs’, says SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi

The SEBI chief also emphasised that with US-based FPIs accounting for nearly a third of the total FPI assets of around $450 billion in India, US investments are particularly important. 

Published: 08th October 2019 08:24 AM

SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi

SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Ajay Tyagi on Monday said that there was a lot of interest among foreign investors for Indian real estate and infrastructure investment trusts (REITs and InvITs).

Tyagi’s statement comes after a series of meetings with investors in the United States, including industry and investor associations, which were held in New York, Boston and Washington DC during the week from September 30 to October 4.

“The participants were keen on emerging areas such as REITs and InvITs which have more than $10 billion asset size as on today,” Tyagi said, adding that there has widespread appreciation from stakeholders for the regulator’s recent initiatives.

The market regulator also noted that several participants also showed interest in the Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) area, where relaxed foreign investment norms have seen investments rise more than 15 times over the past 5 years.

The SEBI chief also emphasised that with US-based FPIs accounting for nearly a third of the total FPI assets of around $450 billion in India, US investments are particularly important. 

