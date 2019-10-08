Home Business

OYO to raise $1.5 billion funding

Earlier, the 25-year-old founder decided to increase his stake from about 10 per cent to 30 per cent in the firm by spending $2 billion.

Published: 08th October 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

OYO hotels founder Ritesh Agarwal

OYO hotels founder Ritesh Agarwal

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: OYO Hotels & Homes will raise $1.5 billion as part of its Series F round of funding. In the latest round, hospitality firm’s founder C will infuse around $700 million.

Agarwal will invest through a Cayman Islands-domiciled entity, RA Hospitality Holdings’, with $800 million being supplemented by other existing investors like SoftBank’s Vision Fund, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia India.

Earlier this year, RA Hospitality Holdings’ received CCI approval to invest $2 billion in OYO. With the latest round of funding, OYO that was founded in 2013, will be valued at around $10 billion.

According to the company, a significant part of the funds will be used to boost OYO’s presence in fastest-growing markets such as the US, and strengthening the company’s position in the vacation rentals business in Europe.

OYO entered the US market earlier this year and now has 7,500 rooms in 60 cities. Globally, it claims to cover 1.2 million rooms in over 80 countries.

“The growth across verticals in India and globally has been phenomenal and we truly believe that we will be able to build a truly global brand out of India, while ensuring that the business is run efficiently and with a clear path to profitability.

"Our immediate goal, however, is to make forward-looking investments so that we can achieve our mission, while delivering on our fiduciary responsibility to our investors by building a sustainable business,” said Agarwal, founder and CEO (Global), OYO Hotels & Homes.

Earlier, the 25-year-old founder decided to increase his stake from about 10 per cent to 30 per cent in the firm by spending $2 billion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Oyo hotels Oyo rooms Ritesh Agarwal
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp