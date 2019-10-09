BMW plans to debut electric hatchback in 2021: Report

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: German automobile major BMW is reportedly mulling to introduce an electric version of its 1 Series hatchback called the BMW i1 by 2021.

"The i1 will be an 'entry-level' vehicle that will look like a conventional gasoline car (think: more iX3 than i3). What's more, BMW could launch the i1 as soon as 2021," Engadget reported on Tuesday quoting autoexpress.co.uk.

The company reportedly said that it has flexibility in terms of which models it can electrify next.

The auto maker's strategy for its range of electric cars is to keep them visually similar to their conventionally powered counterparts.

It's expected that an electric 1 Series will be marked out by flashes of brighter bodywork and a blanked-off front grille, the report added.