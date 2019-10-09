Home Business

Urban Ladder sets up first store in Chennai; to expand operations

The company currently has 12 stores in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune and now enters Chennai, a press release said.

Published: 09th October 2019 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

CHENNAI: Urban Ladder, a consumer brand in the home furnishing space said on Wednesday it has forayed into the Chennai market by setting up its first store in the city.

The company currently has 12 stores in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune and now enters Chennai, a press release said.

"Chennai has always been on our radar, with its rich heritage and discerning eye for aesthetics. We at Urban Ladder are thrilled to lend our flavors of creativity, design leadership and customer service excellence to the city of Chennai", Urban Ladder, CEO and co-founder Ashish Goel said.

The company's 4,293 square foot store is now open at Nungambakkam in the city. The new store would showcase Urban Ladder's commitment to imbuing every home with the best of design and every homeowner with pride, the company said.

"Chennaiites have a demand for both traditional tastes, that our solid wood furniture caters to,as well as more modern needs, which our minimalist style furniture meets", he said.

The company said the brand aims to expand into several key cities across the country.

The new store would allow customers to engage extensively with the brand by experiencing the 'touch-and-feel' aspect of omnichannel retail, the statement added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Urban Ladder New Delhi Chennai
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp