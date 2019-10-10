Home Business

Airtel, Vodafone shares rise after Jio's move on call connect charges

Bharti Airtel shares jumped 7.19 per cent to touch a 52-week high of Rs 385 apiece on the NSE. In afternoon trade, it was up 4.88 per cent up at Rs 376.95.

Published: 10th October 2019 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex, stocks

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of telecom companies on Thursday rose up to 7 per cent in the wake of Reliance Jio deciding to levy call connect charges from customers, a move that is likely to be followed by rivals.

Bharti Airtel shares jumped 7.19 per cent to touch a 52-week high of Rs 385 apiece on the NSE. In afternoon trade, it was up 4.88 per cent up at Rs 376.95.

Similar trends were witnessed on the BSE too. The scrip rallied 6.65 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 384.85 apiece.

After shedding some gains, the shares were trading 4.91 per cent higher at Rs 376.90 in afternoon session. Vodafone Idea were trading 6.34 per cent higher at Rs 6.21 on the BSE and was up nearly 6 per cent at Rs 6.20 on the NSE.

Unlisted Reliance Jio Infocomm is part of Reliance Industries, whose shares gained 2.70 per cent at Rs 1,361.55 on the BSE.

On the NSE, the scrip went up 2.78 per cent to Rs 1,361.55. According to a Kotak Institutional Equities research report, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea can take this as an opportunity to become more competitive.

The report noted that Jio's move would dilute the pricing architecture, one of the most critical changes Jio brought to the industry.

"If Jio gets Rs 15 ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) uplift, we believe Airtel and Vodafone Idea could see an Rs 8-odd and Rs 6-odd ARPU uplift, respectively, as well," the report said.

In a research note, UBS said it remains to be seen whether Bharti and Vodafone Idea would follow Jio in introducing similar charges for off-net calls, "although we see a high chance that they follow Jio".

On Wednesday, Reliance Jio said it would charge 6 paise per minute for voice calls made by its users to mobile phones networks of rivals after indications that call connect charge may not end by the previously mooted deadline of December 31.

Bharti Airtel raising USD 750 million (about Rs 5,330 crore) from investors based in Asia, Europe and the US, also helped boost the company's shares.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Airtel Vodafone Jio Reliance Jio
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp