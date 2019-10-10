Home Business

Automobile slowdown: Pricol announces non-working days across facilities in October

The Tamil Nadu based company had announced non-working days for eight out of its 10 plants in the country last month.

Published: 10th October 2019 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Cars, Car, Manufacturing unit, Manufacturing

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Auto-components maker Pricol on Thursday announced non-working days in its facilities across the country, in October.

According to the company, the non-working days would be implemented at its Coimbatore plants 1, 3 and 4; at Units 2 and 9 in Gurugram, Unit 5 in Pune, Plant 10 in Sri City and unit 7 in Pantnagar.

The Tamil Nadu based company had announced non-working days for eight out of its 10 plants in the country last month.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Pricol said the move was part of efforts to align the production with sales requirements and market demand.

The slowdown in the automobile sector has forced many manufacturers and component suppliers to cut production and plan temporary plant closures.

Hinduja Group heavy commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland had announced non-working days at its various manufacturing facilities following weak demand.

TVS Group firm Sundaram-Clayton Ltd, automaker Maruti Suzuki Ltd, Hero MotoCorpo had announced a suspension of production at their facilities in line with market demand.

Shares of Pricol Ltd were trading at Rs 31.25 apiece down by 4.87 per cent over the previous close in BSE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pricol Automobile slowdown
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp