Home Business

Centre to invite fresh bids for Air India soon

A high-level inter-ministerial panel headed by home minister Amit Shah is likely to meet this month again before a formal announcement is made on privatisation of the airline.

Published: 10th October 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Air India, Aviation

Air India (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central government is all to divest its stake in the national carrier Air India and is expected to invite bids for the same by the end of this month or early November.According to sources, the government is looking to make the proposal as lucrative as possible, which includes 100 per cent stake sale, to achieve its goal.

The Centre has already formed a high-level inter-ministerial panel headed by home minister Amit Shah, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri and Railways and Trade Minister Piyush Goyal as members, to make sure everything goes as per the plan and the stake sale does not meet last year’s fate when there were zero takers.

The government’s previous attempt to sell Air India in March 2018 turned out to be big disappointment as no investors were comfortable with existing clauses such as the government retaining 24 per cent stake in the airline, and saddling the new buyer with the carrier’s existing debt proved a huge deterrent.The panel is likely to meet this month again before a formal announcement is made on privatisation of the airline.

Divestment target

The other big goal the government wants to achieve by privatising the Maharaja is to meet its divestment target for the current fiscal. Air India’s sale is crucial as the government hopes to meet its highest-ever divestment target of `1.05 lakh crore in FY2020.Air India, whose fleet includes 128 aircraft, has seen its net debt rising to nearly 60,000 crore. It has so far been surviving on a `30,000 crore government bailout package.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India Air India fresh bids Air India divestment Hardeep Puri Air India crisis
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp