Government giving sector-specific solutions to fight slowdown: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The government has taken a slew of measures, including a massive cut in corporate taxes to revive economic growth, even at the cost of sacrificing revenues.

Published: 10th October 2019 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference after meeting with the private sector banks in New Delhi Thursday Sept. 26 2019.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the government is giving sector-specific solutions to fight the slowdown in economic growth.

She, however, parried a specific question on whether the government accepts if the country is in the midst of an economic slowdown. India's GDP expansion has slowed to a six-year low of five per cent for the June quarter.

This has led to a rash of downward revisions in expectations, including from the RBI which now expects GDP growth to come down to 6.1 per cent in FY20.

Hinting at other measures like steps to improve exports, easing credit, making more money available by early repayments to vendors and front-loading of banks recapitalisation, Sitharaman said the government has been working on sector-specific measures.

"We are giving relief to all sectors who need help," Sitharaman said. Her comments came hours after global rating agency Moody's Investors Service sharply cut its FY20 GDP growth forecast for India to 5.8 per cent.

TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Union Finance Minister Economic slowdown
