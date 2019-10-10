Home Business

India Inc’s Q2 profit, revenue to fall by 3 per cent and 6 per cent respectively, says Edelweiss

Revenue growth of most sectors is likely to moderate with only pharma and banks likely registering over 10 per cent growth.

Published: 10th October 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Service sector, profit, money

Representational image. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Notwithstanding the corporate tax cuts, distress signs appear imminent with India Inc’s revenue and profit estimated to decline 3 and 6 per cent respectively in Q2 FY20 over last year. On a sequential basis, the decline is pegged at 4 and 6 per cent, according to Edelweiss Securities.

The silver lining is, if you were to exclude volatile sectors like commodities and corporate banks, which will incur one-time write-down of deferred tax assets, revenue and profit are estimated to grow, albeit at a lower pace at 3 and 1 per cent respectively over the previous year.

Revenue growth of most sectors is likely to moderate with only pharma and banks likely registering over 10 per cent growth. However, bottom line will witness one-offs such as impairment on deferred tax assets, write back of Q1 FY20 tax, and lower tax rate, it noted.

ALSO READ| Indians are going to the movies to escape slowing economy, cinema owner says

“Hence, analysing could be challenging. Nonetheless, we expect retail banks, OMCs and consumer discretionary to post 25 per cent plus growth. However, auto, corporate banks, telecom and metals are likely to either post profit contraction or losses. Apart from these, there is likely to be a sharp slowdown in IT and industrial earnings growth to sub-5 per cent or mid-teens growth in FY19,” noted Prateek Parekh of Edelweiss.

Sectors can be categorised as good, bad and ugly. While OMCs, utilities, cement, retail banks and consumer goods companies comprise ‘good’ with a potential of over 15 per cent growth, IT and industrials, whose profit growth slowed significantly from mid-teens growth in FY19 to 2 per cent and 5.6 per cent respectively fall in the ‘bad’ bucket with a less than 5 per cent estimated growth in profit. The ‘ugly’ lot include commodities, autos, corporate banks and telecom.

ALSO READ| India slips 10 places to 68th on global competitiveness index; Singapore on top

Overall, Parekh said he expects a soft quarter and that the earnings revival could still take time, while broad-based moderation can be seen in revenue growth. “We forecast Q2 FY20 topline of our coverage universe (240 listed entities) to decline 3 per cent; grow 3 per cent excluding commodities and corporate banks. This is a sharp moderation from mid-teens growth in FY19 and 7-8 per cent growth in Q1 FY20,” he noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edelweiss Securities India Inc India Inc Q2 profit Corporate tax cuts
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp