Kia Motors sells at 7,554 units of its SUV Seltos in September; bookings cross 50,000 units

Workers tidy up the venue before a press conference by Kia Motors in New Delhi on Tuesday (Photo | Jatin Adhlakha)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Kia Motors India on Thursday said it sold 7,554 units of its SUV Seltos in the domestic market in September while bookings have crossed 50,000 units.

Kia Motors, which marked its entry into the Indian market with the launch of Seltos on August 22, has sold 13,990 units in August-September, the company said in a statement.

Kia Motors on Thursday opened its first brand experience centre, BEAT360, in India at Gurugram and plans to open similar experience centres in other Indian metros, Kia Motors India said in a statement.

"Consumers have been the primary focus for Kia Motors India and since the beginning, we aimed to connect with them to offer a true Kia experience," Kia Motors India MD & CEO Kookhyun Shim said.

Spread over 5,280 square feet, the centre showcases Kia's journey and help customers understand the brand, products, and philosophy, the statement added.

TAGS
Kia Motors SUV Seltos
