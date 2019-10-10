Home Business

Raymond sells 20 acres of its Thane land for over Rs 700 crore

The land parcel acquired by VRSA is part of a bigger 125-acre contiguous land parcel at Thane’s Cadbury Junction owned by Raymond.

Published: 10th October 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

A Raymond shop is shown in Chennai

A Raymond shop is shown in Chennai. (Photo| Facebook/ Raymond Chennai)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of fashion retailer Raymond’s ongoing asset monetisation plan to improve cash flow amidst a broader slowdown in demand, the textile firm has sold a massive 20-acre land parcel in Mumbai’s Thane area to private equity major Xander Group’s retail arm Virtuous Retail South Asia (VRSA) for USD 100 million or over Rs 710 crore.

As part of the deal, VRSA is looking to invest additional USD 240 million (over Rs 1,700 crore) to develop the site, taking its total investment to over Rs 2,400 crore. VRSA is planning to build a 3.7 million sq ft mixed-use city center project anchored by a 2.4 million sq ft VR retail flagship development.

"The sale of JKIT land parcel is a major step towards our strategy of asset monetisation and value creation for our shareholders," said Gautam Hari Singhania, chairman and managing director Raymond Ltd, in the exchange filing.

Earlier this year, the company said it was likely to turn free cash flow in the financial year ending March 2019. That didn’t happen. The slowdown in the economy and demand may have made matters worse in the months that followed with Raymond sitting on a debt pile of nearly Rs 2,300 crore.

Sid Yog, founder and chairman of Board, VRSA, said, “Prime land parcels of this size seldom trade, especially in major metropolitan markets like Mumbai. We have been waiting patiently for the ideal opportunity to expand our award-winning portfolio in Mumbai.”

The land parcel acquired by VRSA is part of a bigger 125-acre contiguous land parcel at Thane’s Cadbury Junction owned by Raymond. In March this year, the company had entered into the real estate development business with the launch of a residential project within the vicinity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virtuous Retail South Asia Raymond Raymond asset monetisation Xander Group Raymond Thane land
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp