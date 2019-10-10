Home Business

Rise in consumer demand during festive season lead to continued hiring amid muted job growth

Consumer spending during these months increases significantly across various products and services and businesses need additional manpower.

Published: 10th October 2019 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Notwithstanding a marginal dip in overall recruitment sentiment this year, hiring activity is expected to witness a rise this festive season led by sectors like e-commerce, hospitality and retail, experts say.

While India celebrates festivals throughout the year, the last few months are relatively busier, starting with Dussehra, followed by Diwali and then Christmas and New Year.

Consumer spending during these months increases significantly across various products and services and businesses need additional manpower.

At a time when macro numbers across parameters of exports and domestic consumption are down, there is a significant uptrend in demand from various sectors during the festive season, which in turn leads to increased hiring activity.

According to Indian Staffing Federation, flexi hiring is expected to witness 10-15 per cent rise over last year's volumes this festive season, especially in job roles such as delivery personnel and support functions, supply chain and logistics operations, additional indirect jobs created at seller locations for packaging and warehouse management.

While a few sectors have subdued sentiments, others like e-commerce, food tech, fintech, BFSI, retail, and consumer companies are maintaining steady momentum in hiring, Rituparna Chakraborty- President, Indian Staffing Federation, Co-founder Teamlease.

Nishith Upadhyaya, Head of Advisory Services, SHRM India said, during the festive season e-retail sales in the country may touch USD 3.5 billion representing year-on-year growth of close to 60-65 per cent.

"It is but natural that with such a periodic frenzy of economic activity, corporates will need some additional staff, particularly to fulfil last-mile delivery.

However, the earlier mentioned slowdown and increasing use of technology will mean that this demand for additional staff will possibly only be for temporary, not permanent staff," Upadhyaya said.

According to Marco Valsecchi, Country Manager and Managing Director of Adecco Group India, there is a marginal dip in the overall hiring sentiment this year signalling muted job growth across some sectors.

"At this time of the year, seasonality of the festive season is driving the demand for flexi workforce," Valsecchi said adding that ecommerce, retail, and wholesale distribution business particularly have ramped up hiring across both supply chain and last-mile delivery for the upcoming festive season.

Besides, IT/ITeS sector has also seen an increase in demand with an increasing focus on technology adoption across industries, Valsecchi said.

Last month, Amazon.in said it has created more than 90,000 seasonal employment opportunities across its fulfilment centres, sortation centres, delivery stations, partner fulfilment network and customer service sites.

Similarly, Walmart-owned Flipkart has added over 50,000 direct jobs across its supply chain, logistics arm and customer support.

Like in offline retail, e-commerce companies see a significant jump in sales during Dusshera and Diwali.

The September-November period typically generates a majority of annual sales of these companies, which prepare months in advance for the sale events.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Job growth Hiring Festive season
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp