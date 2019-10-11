Home Business

Reconsider 18 pc GST on group medical insurance for bank retirees: D Raja urges Sitharaman

CPI general secretary said this comes to about Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per year, burdening these senior citizens.

Published: 11th October 2019 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

CPI National Secretary D Raja will visit the state

CPI General Secretary D Raja (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: CPI general secretary D Raja on Friday wrote to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urging her to reconsider the 18 per cent GST on the annual Group Health Insurance Policy of retired bank employees.

He said this comes to about Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per year, burdening these senior citizens.

"For the in-service employees, the premium is paid by the bank management and hence employees do not feel the burden, but in the case of the retired staff, the premium and the GST on it are paid by these senior citizens," Raja said in his letter.

"The rate of premium itself is going up every year and hence this 18 per cent GST on it is a big financial burden on them (senior citizens)," he said.

"Looking to the genuine plight of these senior citizens, I strongly urge upon you to reconsider the matter and remove the premium paid on Group Health Insurance Scheme from the GST list," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
medical insurance GST revision bank retiree D Raja Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp