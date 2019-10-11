Home Business

Sensex rises 247 points on positive global cues; Infosys rallies 4 per cent

After swinging 608 points in a volatile session, the 30-share Sensex ended 246.68 points or 0.65 per cent, higher at 38,127.08.

Published: 11th October 2019 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 247 points on Friday amid positive cues from global markets enthused by hopes of a trade truce between the US and China.

After swinging 608 points in a volatile session, the 30-share Sensex ended 246.68 points or 0.65 per cent, higher at 38,127.08.

It hit an intra-day high of 38,345.41 and a low of 37,737.85. The broader NSE Nifty too rose 70.50 points, or 0.63 per cent, to close at 11,305.05.

Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 4.19 per cent, ahead of its quarterly earnings.

Vedanta, Tata Motors, ONGC, Tata Steel, HUL, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel too rose up to 3.96 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, M&M, RIL, TCS, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank and NTPC declined up to 3.30 per cent.

The market rallied tracking gains in global markets after US President Donald Trump offered a positive assessment of US-China trade talks, traders said.

"We just completed negotiation with China. We're doing very well.  We're having another one tomorrow. I'm meeting with the Vice Premier over at the White House," Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Kospi and Nikkei settled significantly higher. Equities in Europe were also trading on a positive note in their respective early sessions. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated marginally to 71.03 against the US dollar intra-day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, surged 1.79 per cent to USD 60.16 per barrel after reports of missile strikes on an Iranian tanker in Saudi Arabia sparked fresh supply concerns.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SENSEX BSE NSE Nifty US China trade war
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp