Home Business

 Three UP women hospitalised after fist-fight over onions

As more women joined in, the brawl turned violent and five women had to be admitted to a hospital with injuries.

Published: 11th October 2019 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

AMROHA (Uttar Pradesh): Onions make people cry but, sometimes, they also cause fist-fights. One such incident took place in a village in Amroha district.

Two women in the Uttar Pradesh village got into an argument which later snowballed into a full-fledged fight after one rebuked the other for her financial condition and inability to buy onions.

As more women joined in, the brawl turned violent and five women had to be admitted to a hospital with injuries.

It all began on Wednesday morning when Neha was arguing over the price of onion from a hawker in Kalakheri village. Her neighbour, Deepti, told the hawker that Neha could not afford to buy onions and asked him not to waste his time on her.

Neha hurled abuses at Deepti and the argument became violent within no time as the families of the warring women joined in.

Neha, Deepti and three other women from both the families were injured and taken to a hospital by the police later.

Six persons from both the sides were booked for the brawl. All the accused were produced in a local court, who got bail on Thursday.

The prices of onion have risen appreciably in recent days and most people are unable to buy onions which are an important part of the Indian diet.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Amroha Onion Onion prices
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp