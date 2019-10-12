Home Business

Air India, AAI  join Trade Receivables Discounting System platform

Recent permission granted to NBFCs to access the benefits of TReDS platform will add to the number of financiers.

Published: 12th October 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Air India

Air India (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

M1Xchange Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platform has forayed into the aviation sector by bringing on board Airport Authority of India (AAI), Air India and Air India Express.

The concept of TReDS, which was introduced by the RBI in 2014, helps small companies get their bills discounted at a competitive rate through an auction where multiple registered financiers can participate.

The recent permission granted to non-banking financial system (NBFCs) to access the benefits of TReDS platform will add to the number of financiers while large public sector undertakings from different sectors joining in will encourage cash strapped MSMEs to increasingly seek the benefits from the digital platform.

The volume growth on M1xchange since its inception across sectors reflects its successful adoption by all the participants — MSME vendors, large corporates and banks. M1xchange team is happy to foray in aviation sector and join hands with the aviation sector’s 3 giants to expand further the digital payment eco system in India and support the growth of MSME businesses across the country.” said Sundeep Mohindru, CEO of M1xchange.

The Reserve Bank of India granted approval to Mynd Solutions Pvt Limited to set up and operate M1xchange, the first trade receivable exchange in India. M1xchange has digitally transformed the process of gaining acce-ss to working capital for MSMEs via invoice discounting through multiple financiers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Airport Authority of India Trade Receivables Discounting System Air India
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp