Home Business

Ex-PMC Bank MD Joy Thomas embraced Islam; owns 10 properties with second wife

Thomas, arrested earlier this month, is one of the key accused in the alleged Rs 4,355-crore scam at the city-based Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.

Published: 14th October 2019 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

Suspended Managing Director of PMC Bank Joy Thomas

Suspended Managing Director of PMC Bank Joy Thomas (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Joy Thomas, the former MD of scam -hit PMC Bank, converted to Islam and became Junaid Khan to marry his personal assistant, with whom he allegedly jointly owns 10 properties in Pune, police officials said on Monday.

Thomas, arrested earlier this month, is one of the key accused in the alleged Rs 4,355-crore scam at the city-based Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.

Real estate firm HDIL's promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang and the bank's former chairman, Waryam Singh, are the other accused in the scam.

The Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which is investigating the fraud case, has found that since 2012, Thomas (62) had purchased nine flats and a shop in Kondhwa and other areas of Pune.

These ten properties were purchased jointly by Thomas and his second wife, who was his former assistant at the bank, the officials said.

ALSO READ | Seized, identified assets worth Rs 3,830-crore in PMC Bank case: ED

All these properties were bought by the husband-wife duo since the beginning of 2012, they said.

This was also the time when the Wadhawans of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) began to default on loans taken from the bank, but kept borrowing additional amounts from the cooperative lender, they said.

The source of money used by Thomas and his second wife to buy these properties is being ascertained, they said.

"We are yet to find out the share percentage of ownership in these ten properties," an official said.

Besides the ten properties in Pune, Thomas also owns a flat in adjoining Thane and a commercial property which is under the control of his son from his first wife, he said.

Thomas married his personal assistant at the bank after converting to Islam and acquired a new name, Junaid Khan, the officials said.

When Thomas's first wife came to know about his second marriage, she filed for divorce and the case is in the final stages, they said.

Thomas, arrested on October 4, is in police custody till October 17.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Joy Thomas PMC Bank HDI
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp