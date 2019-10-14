SBI re-enters top 10 most valued firms list; replaces Bajaj Finance

Home Business

The bank had on October 1 lost its spot to Bajaj Finance in the coveted club of top-10 most valued domestic companies.

NEW DELHI: State Bank of India on Monday re-entered the elite club of top-10 most valued domestic firms by market valuation after a gap of two weeks.

Bajaj Finance had replaced SBI as the 10th most valued firm then. At close of trade on Monday, SBI's market capitalisation (m-cap) was at Rs 2,27,979.20 crore, which is Rs 2,899.12 crore more than that of Bajaj Finance Rs 2,25,080.08 crore valuation on the BSE.

Shares of SBI closed flat at Rs 255.45, up 0.37 per cent, while those of Bajaj Finance fell 2.37 per cent to Rs 3,881.65.

Reliance Industries Ltd is the country's most valued firm with a valuation of Rs 8,60,631.07 crore followed by TCS with a m-cap of Rs 7,58,338.19 crore.

Others in the top-10 list are HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, HDFC, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank and SBI.

Bajaj Finance is now on the 11th spot in the ranking of top 100 companies by m-cap. The m-cap data of companies changes daily with share price movement.

