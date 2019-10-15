Air India to extend Delhi-Vijayawada flight till Tirupati from October 27

By Express News Service

Air India had extended its Delhi-Vijayawada flight till Tirupati and the extended flight services will start from October 27. The flight will operate three days a week.

Responding to a request by YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijaya Sai Reddy to introduce new flights for better connectivity for the people of AP, the Air India had extended the flight and also said it is considering starting flight operations from Vijayawada to other destinations like Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Shidi and

Bengaluru.

Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani, in a letter to Vijaya Sai Reddy, said that the airlines has examined the request of the MP and decided to extend the Delhi-Vijayawada flight AI 459/460 to Tirupati. The flight service will operate as Delhi-Vijayawada-Tirupati-Vijayawada-Delhi starting

from October 27.

Ashwani Lohani also said that earlier the Alliance Air was operating Vizag-Vijayawada-Bengaluru and vice versa and Vizag-Vijayawada-Tirupati and vice verse flights daily till July 19 this year.

"The above flights were not meeting their cost of operations and were withdrawn effective from July 19. However, at the request of AP government, Alliance Air has commenced daily flight with ATR aircraft on Hyderabad-Vijayawada-Vizag-Vijayawada-Hyderabad sector from October 1, 2019,'' the Air India CMD said.

With respect to flight services on Vijayawada-Tirupati-Vizag, Vijayawada-Shirdi and Vijayawada-Bengaluru routes, Ashwani Lohani said the routes will be considered as and when the resources are properly augmented.

Vijaya Sai Reddy thanked Ashwani Lohani for responding positively to his request and considering to start more services in the State.