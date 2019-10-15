Home Business

Ratan Tata invests in electric vehicles start-up Tork Motors

Powered by 6kW lithium-ion battery lithium-ion batteries, T6X, the electric motorcycle from Tork's stable, manages 27Nm of torque and a range of 100 km on a single charge.

Published: 15th October 2019 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Ratan Tata (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata has decided to invest in Tork Motors, a maker of indigenously developed electric vehicles, as the Pune-based company gears up to launch its much-talked product T6X, the electric motorcycle, engineered to travel at a top speed of 100 kmph on a single charge.

“In last few years, there has been a sea of changes in the attitude towards electric vehicles. This industry is changing rapidly and I place good value on the sound logic and the approach that the team at Tork Motors has taken,” said Ratan Tata, without revealing the amount of investment.

Known for supporting committed and passionate entrepreneurs with sustainable business models, this is just an add on to Ratan Tata’s long list of investment in start-ups, many of which have turned into unicorns, like Snapdeal, Ola, Urban Ladder, Xiaomi, Zivame, PayTM, UrbanClap and Lenskart, to name the few.

“Overall, I am very impressed and feel that this is the kind of spirit that should be present in every Indian entrepreneur,” Tata added.

Powered by 6kW lithium-ion battery lithium-ion batteries, T6X, the electric motorcycle from Tork's stable, manages 27Nm of torque and a range of 100 km on a single charge.

Top speed is limited to 100kph at present and its battery has a company-claimed lifespan of 80,000-100,000 km.The company claims the battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in an hour, by using electric motorcycle technology with its signature TIROS (Tork Intuitive Response Operating System).

Apart from analysis and compilation of data for every ride, power management, real-time power consumption and range forecasts, TIROS also learns how the bike is being ridden. Work on the T6X began in mid-2015 and its first prototype was launched in 2016. Tork Motors, in the past received funds from other investors like Bharat Forge and Bhavish Aggarwal of Ola as well.

Recently, the company has set up its first charging station in Pune and plans to launch it in the next few months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tata Sons tata Ratan Tata Tork Motors electric vehicles
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp