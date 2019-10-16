Home Business

Former PMC Bank director Surjit Singh Arora arrested by Mumbai Police

Arora was summoned for questioning by the EOW's special investigation team earlier in the day.

PMC bank

Mumbai Police personnel stand guard outside Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank PMC at GTB Nagar in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested Surjit Singh Arora, one of the former directors of the scam-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank.

This is the fifth arrest in the case.

Arora was summoned for questioning by the EOW's special investigation team earlier in the day.

He was a director of the PMC Bank and was also on its loan committee, said an EOW official.

ALSO READ | SC to hear on Friday plea seeking interim protective measures for PMC Bank customers

"His role in the scam has come to light. He was involved in the loan sanctioning process," the official said.

The EOW has already arrested promoters of HDIL group Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan, former PMC Bank chairman Waryam Singh and former managing director of the bank Joy Thomas after the alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam came to light.

