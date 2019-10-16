Home Business

Huawei pitches 5G tech; network role still unclear

The government is still studying allegations of Chinese espionage against Huawei and is expected to take a call soon.  

Published: 16th October 2019 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Huawei

Huawei (Photo | AP)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: CH technology giant Huawei said on Tuesday that is had deployed India’s first artificial intelligence-based pre-5G technology on the Vodafone Idea network, even as the firm’s participation in the 5G trial run remains unclear. Huawei also showcased a variety of 5G-enabled applications across different sectors in the ongoing Indian Mobile Congress.

The government is still studying allegations of Chinese espionage against Huawei and is expected to take a call soon.  

Earlier this year, China urged India to make an “independent judgement” about Huawei’s operations in the country, without being guided by the US ban on the Chinese telecom giant’s products, and grant an “unbiased and non-discriminatory” environment to Chinese businesses.

The firm recently said that if the company was banned in India, the country’s roll-out of 5G services would be delayed by 2-3 years.

On Monday, it said it was willing to sign a no-backdoor pact with India.

India is under pressure from the US to avoid using Chinese 5G infrastructure and is unwilling to allow Huawei into 5G backbone infrastructure. Telecom firms in India have used Huawei’s services to build previous generation infrastructure.

Besides having advised India to shun Huawei as it could pose a security risk, the US administration has also written to the Indian government warning that any Indian company found supplying equipment or products of American origin to Huawei or its associate companies would face action.

India, like many other countries using Chinese power and telecom gear for its basic infrastructure, has a long history of suspicion of the cheap buys. There have been allegations that these could be remotely controlled from a Chinese site. These have prompted India to set up labs to test Chinese and western-manufactured equipment in these two critical sectors.

India has approved a one-year 5G trial period for entities, except Huawei, seeking experimental spectrum to conduct trials.

Telecoms Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said the government will hold an airwaves auction for 5G services before March.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Huawei
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp