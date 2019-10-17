Home Business

Economic slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30 per cent

Several affected employees have approached the State Labour Department seeking directions to their companies to protect their jobs and their salaries. 

Published: 17th October 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The economic slowdown has not just affected big industries, but also medium and small scale industries, with several firms in Bengaluru either sacking their employees in large numbers or asking them to continue with up to 30 per cent cut in salaries.

Several affected employees have approached the State Labour Department seeking directions to their companies to protect their jobs and their salaries. 

Labour Minister S Suresh Kumar said his department was aware of the “unfair practices”, especially related to salary cuts in some companies and a probe has been ordered. “I will interact with the staff and the owner to understand the ground reality,’’ he said. 
 

Among the worst-hit sectors are automotive industries, textiles and manufacturing. The slowdown has impacted to such an extent that in Peenya Industrial Estate in Bengaluru, many firms are struggling to even get enough work for a single shift, leaving several employees without work and still being continued to be paid salaries.

“We have learnt that over 1,000 employees have been told to leave in an automotive manufacturing firm and the situation was similar in another firm. The industries do not inform us. Only when employees approach us, we get the information,’’ sources from Labour department told The New Indian Express.

Myladri Reddy, former president of Peenya Industries Association, said there are over 10,000 medium and small scale industries in Peenya. “At present, at least 40 to 50 per cent of them are affected. They are neither getting orders nor payments. When there are no orders, there will be no work. These industries work in three eight-hour shifts,” he said.

“Now we are in a situation where it is not possible to work even one shift. There is no order, no work. Large number of people are depending on these industries. At present, there are no lay-offs, but salaries are being paid with utmost difficulty,’’ Myladri Reddy said.

However, other sources from Peenya Industries Association have confirmed there have been lay-offs in these industries. “They are not directly calling it lay-off. Every year normally during Ayudhapooja or Deepavali, industries give bonus or some goodies to their employees. Also, during that time, they are not given leave as their hands are full with orders. But this time, many could not even give bonus, and some even told their employees to come after one or two months,’’ one of the industrialists told TNIE on condition of anonymity.

C R Janardhan, president, Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI),  said this slowdown has impacted the automobile manufacturing industry, and there are other industries depending on this sector. There are no takers from these manufacturing industries. Since there are no orders, they are not able to generate revenue. “When there is no revenue, they cannot pay their employees from their pockets and obviously there will be lay-offs or salary deduction,’’ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
economic slowdown pay cut Indian economy small scale industries
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp