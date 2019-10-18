Home Business

Goa spent Rs 3.26 crore on day-long GST Council meet: RTI

Finance Ministers of all states and Union Territories along with their key aides attended the Council meeting here in the state capital.

Published: 18th October 2019 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

GST

For representational purposes.

By IANS

PANAJI: The Goa government coughed up Rs 3.26 crore for hosting a day-long meeting of the 37th Goods and Services Tax Council chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held last month in a star resort, RTI data showed.

Information obtained through the Right to Information Act by city lawyer Aires Rodrigues from the Commissioner of State Tax said that a local event management agency hired for carrying out various arrangements for the Council meeting is due to be paid Rs 1.95 crore and Rs 50 lakh was spent on hiring of 200 taxis for the event held on September 20.

Finance Ministers of all states and Union Territories along with their key aides attended the Council meeting here in the state capital.

"The five-star DoubleTree by Hilton hotel where the meet was held has cost Rs 50,69,600 which includes accommodation and meals for the delegates, including the hotel's presidential suite which cost the taxpayer Rs 59,500 a night.

"Rs 10,16,000 was has been towards food and beverage. The government spent a further Rs 30 lakh on those dignitaries who stayed in Cidade-de-Goa, another five-star resort located near Panaji," Rodrigues said, quoting RTI documents. This was the first time that the GST Council meeting was held in the coastal state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Goa GST Goods and Services Tax Council RTI Union Territories
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp