India to spend Rs 99 lakh crores on infrastructure in next five years: Nirmala Sitharaman

The Finance Minister said that a task force has been constituted that will draw up a national infrastructure pipeline for the next five years.

Published: 19th October 2019 11:56 PM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: As part of its goal to become a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024, India plans to spend USD 1.4 trillion (Rs 99.52 lakh crore) on its infrastructure in the next five years, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Addressing the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) here, Sitharaman said that a task force has been constituted in the finance ministry that will draw up a national infrastructure pipeline for the next five years.

"As we envisage becoming a five trillion-dollar economy by 2024-25, our focus on creating world-class infrastructure has become even more resolute. If we spent USD 1.1 trillion on infrastructure in the last 10 years (2008-17), we now are going to invest about USD 1.4 trillion in the next five years," she said.

She said that India has taken various steps to enhance infrastructure investment by launching innovative financial vehicles such as Infrastructure Debt Funds (IDFs), Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) and laying down a framework for municipal bonds.

"We are already applying Public Private Partnership (PPP) models in the country. We have adopted the Asset Recycling model to modernize existing infrastructure, like highways, while providing government with upfront capital to support new infrastructure," she said.

Sitharaman said that India is also trying to develop brownfield assets as a separate asset class for infrastructure investment. "Such assets, having passed the stages of land acquisition and environmental and forest clearances, are considerably de-risked and hence, institutional investment from pension, insurance and sovereign wealth funds are forthcoming in such assets," she said.

She noted that another initiative is the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), which is aimed at channeling investments from both domestic and international sources into infrastructure. "India's experience with such innovative modes of funding holds an important example in financing of infrastructure for other developing countries," she said.

Noting that the rural economy is vital for India, which depends heavily on agriculture, she said the country has achieved high food grains production but returns in the sector are somewhat subdued due to a dip in agricultural commodity prices globally and depressed food prices domestically.

"To provide relief by way of income support to the farmers, the government has announced the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) this year under which early 145 million beneficiaries in total will stand covered," she said.

Sitharaman said India is adopting Zero Budget Natural Farming model to promote the use of organic seeds and natural fertilizers by farmers. "This will reduce their expenditure and remove their dependence on credit. Such a step would contribute to our goal of doubling farmers' income by 2022," she asserted.

TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman International Monetary Fund India infrastructure spending Infrastructure Debt Funds Real Estate Investment Trusts Infrastructure Investment Trusts Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi
