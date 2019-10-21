Home Business

Infosys techies accuse CEO, CFO of unethical practices

The letter also alleged that Parekh made controversial remarks against board members DN Prahlad and D Sundaram.

Published: 21st October 2019 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Infosys

Infosys (File Photo | Reuters)

By Economic Bureau
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Trouble struck Infosys Ltd once again with whistle-blower complaints alleging unethical practices including wilful misstatements and material accounting irregularities by the company for the last two quarters. They also alleged irregularities in revenue recognition in large deals involving Verizon, ABN, Intel, and Japan JV besides under-reporting issues pertaining to large clients to the board.  

A group of anonymous employees dispatched two separate letters (one to the board on September, 20 and another to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October, 3) copies of which are available with TNIE. In the letters, they claim to have submitted proof in the form of voice recordings and emails and raise fresh concerns about corporate governance lapses and accounting practices at the country's second-largest IT services company.

The complaint alleges Infosys CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy of indulging in unethical practices to boost short-term revenue and profits and urged the board to conduct an immediate investigation. 

"In the last quarter, we were asked not to fully recognize costs like visa costs to improve profits...When auditor opposed, the issue was postponed. This quarte, there is a lot of pressure to not recognize reversals of $50 mn of upfront payment in FDR contract, which is against accounting practice," the letter noted adding that critical information was hidden from the auditors and board.

As for large deals such as Verizon and Intel, where revenue recognition matters were not in line with accounting standards, the complainants claimed to have enough supporting evidence. They also claimed that CEO grossly undermined the company's board as merely ignorant and profit-loving. 

"CEO told us, 'no one in the Board understands these things, they are happy as long as share price is up. Those two Madrasis (Sundaram and Prahalad) and Diva (Kiran) make silly points, you just nod and ignore them,'" it noted. 

Importantly, the complaint alleges that Parekh prevented employees from highlighting issues during board meets and bypassed approvals. "He directs them to make wrong assumptions to show margins. CFO is compliant and he prevents us from showing in board presentations large deal issues (sic)," the letter, accessed by wire agencies noted. "CEO and CFO are asking us to show more profits in treasury by taking up risks and make a change to policies. This will provide short-term profits," it added.

"CEO spends two and a half days in a week in Ecity and rest in Mumbai. All his travel expenses are paid by the company, for these weekly personal trips. He is a green card holder and avoids deduction of taxes during his US travel which is non-compliance. Please check and details will be provided (sic)," the whistleblower letter to the Infosys board reportedly states.

Admitting that it was in receipt of the complaint, Infosys said it has been referred to the audit committee. "The whistleblower complaint has been placed before the Audit Committee as per the company's practice and will be dealt with in accordance with the company's whistleblowers' policy," it noted.

This isn't the first such complaint Infosys has received. Two years ago in 2017, whistle-blower letter alleging corporate governance lapses involving its founder NR Narayana Murthy drummed the then CEO Vishal Sikka out of office. The move also prompted co-founder Nandan Nilekani to return as the company's non-executive chairman. 

Meanwhile, the letter, which included copies of proof, sought immediate investigation by relevant authorities. "Voice recordings have instructions from CEO and CFO not to present to the board or share important information to auditors," it notedThe company's CFO Roy was also accused of changing investment policy and accounting without necessary approvals. 

